Linear Technology (LLTC) Getting Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Linear Technology (NASDAQ:LLTC) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Linear Technology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.5272342631015 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLTC opened at $65.00 on Friday. Linear Technology has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $65.76.

About Linear Technology

Linear Technology Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing a line of analog integrated circuits. The Company produces power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, radio frequency (RF) and interface integrated circuits (ICs) and wireless sensor network products, among others.

