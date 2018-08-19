Linker Coin (LNC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Linker Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $398.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Linker Coin

LNC is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 tokens. Linker Coin’s official message board is medium.com/linkercoin. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linker Coin is www.linkercoin.com/en.

Linker Coin Token Trading

Linker Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

