Lizanne C. Gottung Sells 7,000 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $204,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.55 million. equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 81,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

