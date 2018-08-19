Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Position Raised by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.9% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 23,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. TheStreet upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.02.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $325.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $291.52 and a 52-week high of $363.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

