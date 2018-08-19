LockTrip (LOC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104,067.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00008612 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Fatbtc and HitBTC. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $104,067.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018053 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Fatbtc, HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, Gatecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

