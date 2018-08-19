Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Stock

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 83,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,685 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.50 million, a P/E ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 0.64. Intersect ENT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

In related news, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $535,136.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,702,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

