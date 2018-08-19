Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,900 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 553.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $247,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,229,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 566,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 47.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

In other news, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $188,183. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,840.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,274.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

