LSV Asset Management Has $103.38 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.30% of Waste Management worth $103,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $33,787.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $91.34 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.22.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

