LSV Asset Management Has $122.83 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,657,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,413 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.16% of Starwood Property Trust worth $122,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,002,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after buying an additional 76,362 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 296.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,643,000 after buying an additional 2,192,931 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,829,000 after buying an additional 65,248 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,118,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after buying an additional 68,679 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,047,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after buying an additional 630,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.88 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

