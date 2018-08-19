LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €313.42 ($356.16).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BNP Paribas set a €348.00 ($395.45) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James set a €331.00 ($376.14) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €278.00 ($315.91) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of MC traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €247.50 ($281.25). 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($296.08).

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

