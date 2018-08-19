Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 18,094 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Signition LP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signition LP now owns 12,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Cedar Hill Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 37,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. MED began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,977 shares of company stock worth $19,788,828. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $155.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.