Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154,802 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Iqvia by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management increased its holdings in Iqvia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 125,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $956,976,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Parks sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $108,300.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,201,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,990,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$110.25” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Iqvia to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Shares of IQV opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

