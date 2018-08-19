Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Stake Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,965 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.34% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 266,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $10,111,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TUSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Mammoth Energy Services from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Mammoth Energy Services from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $32.47 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.17). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Mammoth Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 442.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

