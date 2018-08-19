Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,996,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,378,000 after purchasing an additional 297,801 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,948,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288,200 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $3,764,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

