Marin Software (MRIN) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News articles about Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marin Software earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 48.4027598940526 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MRIN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. 33,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,955. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Marin Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

