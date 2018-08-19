Mark A. Velleca Sells 5,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) insider Mark A. Velleca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $279,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of -1.59. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $64.83.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 64.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 396,215 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1,313.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 205,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

