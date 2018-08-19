Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Martin Marietta Materials earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.6410948857589 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

MLM stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $189.26 and a twelve month high of $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 2,400 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.06 per share, with a total value of $499,344.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $988,285. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.87 per share, with a total value of $710,045.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,795.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

