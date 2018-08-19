Mateon Therapeutics (MATN) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MATN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mateon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Mateon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS:MATN opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.14. Mateon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

