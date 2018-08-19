Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Dare Bioscience (DARE)

Stock analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Dare Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.70. Dare Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). equities research analysts forecast that Dare Bioscience will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Hawley bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dare Bioscience stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 471,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Dare Bioscience comprises 0.5% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned 4.13% of Dare Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

