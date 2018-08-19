Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Maxim Integrated Products earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.2287666939532 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.39 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 61.99%.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.61.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $209,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 796 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $46,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,664 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

