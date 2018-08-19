Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 417,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,813,000 after purchasing an additional 195,370 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $190.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $146.84 and a 1-year high of $178.70. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

