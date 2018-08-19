Mero Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,362.00 (MERO)

Mero (CURRENCY:MERO) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Mero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mero has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,362.00 worth of Mero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mero has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008028 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002945 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded up 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Mero

Mero (MERO) is a coin. Mero’s total supply is 1,184,780 coins. Mero’s official Twitter account is @merocoin. Mero’s official website is mero.network.

Buying and Selling Mero

Mero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mero using one of the exchanges listed above.

