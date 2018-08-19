Michael P. Kehoe Sells 10,000 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,147,386.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.63 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.