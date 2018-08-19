Mission Wealth Management LP Has $5.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $75.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

