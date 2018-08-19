Moelis & Co (MC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Moelis & Co earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 47.528288264394 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.74. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $220.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.64 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. equities analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 82.10%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $86,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

