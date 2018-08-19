Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.16

Media headlines about Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Momenta Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.9668564213528 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNTA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

MNTA stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.92. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.49% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Young Kwon sold 15,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $351,691.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $45,936.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,721. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

