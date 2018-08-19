Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $9.91 Million Position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,997 shares during the period. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock comprises 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock alerts:

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.77 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

In other DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock news, Director John C. Malone acquired 1,407,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $32,980,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 780,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,291,052.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. equities analysts forecast that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.