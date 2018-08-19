Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 64,444 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,444 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of WGO opened at $37.35 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.