More Coin (MORE) Price Up 33.3% This Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 41.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. More Coin has a market cap of $419,594.00 and approximately $19,217.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00300556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00156516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000216 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00036467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.