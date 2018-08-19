Mosaic Co (MOS) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174,715 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.15% of Mosaic worth $16,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Mosaic by 183.3% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $429,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 11.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 238,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mosaic by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,089,000 after buying an additional 81,160 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

