M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A accounts for about 1.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3,414.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3,468.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 171,707 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 27,783 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,351.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,827 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $315,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $46.19 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. equities analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

