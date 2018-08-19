M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12,556.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 558.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $757,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,440.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,493 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.