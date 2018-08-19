MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 50.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 214,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,717,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,416,000 after purchasing an additional 203,022 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at $18,305,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 5,452.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at $15,112,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other MSA Safety news, insider William M. Lambert sold 96,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $9,153,468.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,921 shares in the company, valued at $14,131,113.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,730 shares of company stock valued at $17,000,491. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.38. MSA Safety Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $339.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.79 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.28%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

