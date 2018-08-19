Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 114,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

