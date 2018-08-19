N Brown Group plc (BWNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 234 ($2.99).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWNG. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of N Brown Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 290 ($3.70) in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.51) target price on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of LON:BWNG traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 140.50 ($1.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,754. N Brown Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.20 ($2.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 361 ($4.61).

In other news, insider Angela Spindler acquired 55,299 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £116,680.89 ($148,846.65).

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

