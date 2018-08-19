National Vision (EYE) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on National Vision from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on National Vision and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $385.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 11,452,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $438,165,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $405,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,575,169 shares of company stock worth $634,191,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,113,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,153,000 after buying an additional 354,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,175,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,550,000 after buying an additional 279,928 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,665,000 after buying an additional 261,199 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,732,000 after buying an additional 630,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,313,000 after buying an additional 540,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

