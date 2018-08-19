NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NSRGY. ValuEngine upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $82.05 on Friday. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $73.59 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 468.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

