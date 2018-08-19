Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Position Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $70,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,920,289,000 after buying an additional 1,069,420 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,302,183,000 after buying an additional 837,285 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $757,733,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,581,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after buying an additional 65,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,434,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $561,372,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.99.

Shares of NFLX opened at $316.78 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.23 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 253.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $238,539.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,312.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.11, for a total value of $327,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,727 shares of company stock worth $159,153,534 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

