New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $323,000 Stake in Greif, Inc. Class A (GEF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Greif, Inc. Class A were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 116.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 2,472.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 56.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif Inc. Class A alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Greif, Inc. Class A stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Greif, Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.72 million. Greif, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. Class A will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif, Inc. Class A Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.