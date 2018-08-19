New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,207,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,033,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 427,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 937.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after buying an additional 381,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 63,433 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,350 shares of company stock worth $3,961,758. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUS opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $704.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.