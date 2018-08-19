New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.40 Million Position in Wingstop Inc (WING)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 133.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Wingstop by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Wingstop by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Wingstop by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.81. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 11,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $583,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 17,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $1,022,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,198 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

