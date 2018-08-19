Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 710 Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelter Harbor Advisors LP bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,903,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $7,663,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Sempra Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $100.49 and a 12 month high of $122.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

