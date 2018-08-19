Noel Bertram Watson Sells 726 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Stock

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $38,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.55. 707,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,330. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 10,215.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 72.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,728 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 87.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,881 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 200.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 target price on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $48.00 target price on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

