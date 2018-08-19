Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $2.07 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,246,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 83,438 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,228,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.01.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.68 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,815.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $60,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.