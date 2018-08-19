Nord/LB Analysts Give Rheinmetall (RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the topic of several other research reports. equinet set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €116.06 ($131.89).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €95.82 ($108.89) on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €71.11 ($80.81) and a fifty-two week high of €116.80 ($132.73).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.