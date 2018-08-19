Nutra Pharma (NPHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Shares of NPHC stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 11,780,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,171,896. Nutra Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Nutra Pharma

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Nyloxin, a topical therapy for chronic pain in horses.

