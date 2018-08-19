Obseva (OBSV) Research Coverage Started at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

OBSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Obseva in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Obseva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Obseva in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on Obseva and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Obseva in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.86.

OBSV stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.13. Obseva has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. research analysts predict that Obseva will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Obseva by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 745,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. VHCP Management II LLC boosted its position in Obseva by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 2,143,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Obseva by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in Obseva during the 1st quarter worth $64,096,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Obseva by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 508,966 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

