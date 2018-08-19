Oceaneering International (OII) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oceaneering International earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.6177061953967 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 16,750 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

