Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the asset manager an impact score of 47.1897601242968 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -212.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $975.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative return on equity of 341.23% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $104.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.12 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 14,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $28,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 62.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

