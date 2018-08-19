Olive (OLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million

Olive (CURRENCY:OLE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Olive has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Olive has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $69,933.00 worth of Olive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olive token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00299441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00158179 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00035067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Olive

Olive’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,006,242 tokens. Olive’s official Twitter account is @OliveCoinOLE. The official website for Olive is www.olivecoin.co.

Buying and Selling Olive

Olive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

